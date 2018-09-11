Apologetic Tiger fined $3000 for 'spastic' comments

Hawthorn's Daniel Howe gets some rough treatment from Richmond's Josh Caddy last Thursday night.

Hawthorn's Daniel Howe gets some rough treatment from Richmond's Josh Caddy last Thursday night. Michael Willson/AFL Media

JOSH Caddy's fiery behaviour last Thursday night has cost the Richmond forward a public apology as well as $3000 in AFL fines.

Caddy posted a statement on his Instagram account after he was heard verbally abusing Hawthorn opponent Daniel Howe during the heated qualifying final.

There is audio from the umpire's microphone of Caddy saying to Howe "you're a spastic" at the end of an expletive-laden sledge, with the Tigers player accusing the tagger of staging for a free kick.

On Monday, Caddy accepted two $1500 fines for misconduct charges involving Howe.

"I'd like to apologise for the way I acted during last Thursday night's game," Caddy said.

"I apologise to both James (Frawley) and Daniel for the remark I made and am deeply remorseful to have offended people in the community.

"The insensitive comments were made in the heat of the moment but that is no excuse and I accept that the language overstepped the mark, was a terrible look, and is totally unacceptable. For that, I am truly sorry."

Last year, GWS defender Heath Shaw apologised after a microphone picked him up calling Sydney opponent Tom Papley a "f---ing retard" during a match.

The Caddy-Howe incident was one of several spot fires in the opening match of the finals series, with the Tigers absorbing a brutal first half before easily beating the Hawks.

Caddy also ran up to Howe, pushed him over and sledged him moments after the two incidents that resulted in match review fines for the Richmond player.

He also trod on Howe's hand and also placed him in a headlock with his legs.

- AAP