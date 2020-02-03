Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Graham Robert Morant, who was jailed for counselling and helping his wife to end her life, has appealed his conviction in the Queensland Court of Appeal.
Graham Robert Morant, who was jailed for counselling and helping his wife to end her life, has appealed his conviction in the Queensland Court of Appeal.
Crime

Appeal bid for man who aided wife's death

by Cheryl Goodenough
3rd Feb 2020 2:23 PM

A Gold Coast man who convinced his wife to kill herself and then helped her to do it for a $1.4 million life insurance payout is appealing his conviction.

Graham Robert Morant says the judge gave incorrect instructions to a jury during his 2018 trial in Brisbane.

The jury found him guilty and he was sentenced to a total of 10 years' imprisonment.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. The Suicide Call Back service is on 1300 659 467.

assisted suicide court appeal graham robert morant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT: 10+ people to front court for traffic offences

        premium_icon COURT: 10+ people to front court for traffic offences

        News A number of people will appear for a range of different charges.

        Convicted child rapist set to walk free from jail

        premium_icon Convicted child rapist set to walk free from jail

        Crime Rogelio Acosta Ruiz to be released from jail

        Exploration company gets green light for gas search

        premium_icon Exploration company gets green light for gas search

        News The large plot spans 1425km through CQ gas fields

        Push for major $1.2B water project to help CQ farmers

        premium_icon Push for major $1.2B water project to help CQ farmers

        Rural The project has been discussed since the 1920s and is estimated to cost...