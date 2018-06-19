Menu
Login
Police are appealing for help finding a teenage girl, 15, believed to have left a Cambooya home about 1am Monday.
Police are appealing for help finding a teenage girl, 15, believed to have left a Cambooya home about 1am Monday. QPS
News

Appeal to find teen girl, 15, missing more than 24 hours

19th Jun 2018 7:48 AM | Updated: 9:11 AM

POLICE concerned about a teenage girl missing for more than 24 hours have appealed for help from the public.

The girl, 15, is believed to have left a John St home in Cambooya about 1am Monday and has not been seen or heard from since.

She was wearing a black hooded jumper and tracksuit pants, with a white stripe down the leg.

Police hold concerns for her welfare due to her age.

The girl is described as Caucasian, about 155cm tall with a slim build, red hair and brown eyes.

Any members of the public who have seen this girl or who have information in relation to her whereabouts are asked to contact police.

Phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

cambooya missing girl missing person police toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Council worker a finalist

    Council worker a finalist

    News CQUniversity student mixes outdoors with study.

    Dressing up for a cause

    Dressing up for a cause

    News Pirates in Emerald to raise money for charity

    Comet joins region's vibrant show circuit

    Comet joins region's vibrant show circuit

    News Community thrilled with 2018 Central Highlands show circuit

    Young Alex is kicking cancer's butt

    Young Alex is kicking cancer's butt

    News Local family faces the fight of a lifetime.

    Local Partners