ABUSE: Allegations of sexual abuse have emerged from a former Townsville orphanage, Carramar Children's Home, pictured at Warburton St in 1913. Photo: CityLibraries Townsville
News

Appeal for abuse victims of orphanage

Shayla Bulloch
Shayla Bulloch
13th Feb 2020 7:18 AM
Serious allegations of sexual abuse have emerged from the history of a former Townsville orphanage with a top law firm calling on potential victims to come forward.

Maurice Blackburn Lawyers confirmed it was investigating allegations of sexual abuse at Carramar Children's Home from 1970 to 1995.

Townsville's Carramar Children's Home, formerly at North Ward, operated under various different names from 1878 until 1995.

The government-run institution operated as an orphanage until 1934, but was renamed and continued its role of reception, care and boarding out of children to foster homes until it closed.

The Department of Child Safety ran the centre at the time of the alleged offences under the former banner of Family Services and Aboriginal and Islander Department.

The "extensive" scale of abuse at Carramar was revealed by the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in 2013.

Minister Di Farmer said her government was working on implementing all 240 recommendations made from the royal commission.

