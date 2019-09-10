APPEAL: How you can help Stanthorpe fire victims

Queensland was hit by some of the worst bushfires in recent memory.

THE Southern Downs was hit by devastating fires and it will take months, or even years, for some to recover.

Here is a list on ongoing appeals and collections, with more to follow.

Can you lend a hand?

1. Wickham's Freight Lines

The Southern Downs trucking company is collecting money and items for families affected by the fires.

It has a truck at the Clifford Gardens docking area today, until 1.30pm collecting donated items.

All donations are welcome.

The company will continue its collection drive through the week.

For more details, or to donate at a later date, phone 0419 141 395.

2. Race Day Fundraiser

Mary MacKillop Catholic College had planned at race day at Clifford Park on September 14 to raise money for the school.

In light of the bush fires in the Southern Downs it will re-direct all money raised on the day to residents affected by the disaster.

To support the cause head to the track on Saturday or phone the school on 4698 7777.

3. Givit

GIVIT has called on the community to not offer unsolicited donations to those impacted by bushfires around Queensland, but instead donate goods or funds to it.

The charity, in partnership with the Queensland Government, manages all offers of donated goods and services following a disaster in the state.

Click here to donate.

4. Red Cross

The Red Cross launched an aid appeal and it also is working to connect people with loved ones they have lost contact with following the fires.

Click here to donate.

5. GoFundMe

An account was set up by Stanthorpe resident Jodie Perkins to help members of her community.

It aims to collect $100,000.

These funds are intended to provide water, food and crisis accommodation for residents forced out of their homes by the fires.

Click here to donate.

6. Baked Relief

The angels at Baked Relief are collecting baked good for emergency services officers and volunteers to keep them feel feed while they fight fires in rural Queensland and New South Wales.

A Toowoomba collection point was set up at Sunrise Way, 9 Tourist Rd, Toowoomba.

The centre will be open from 9am-5pm, today and tomorrow.

Click here for more details.