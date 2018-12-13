Menu
Login
Crime

Appeal over wild street brawl on town's main street

12th Dec 2018 4:10 PM

POLICE investigating a brawl involving up to 30 people are appealing for help from the public.

The incident occurred in Haly St in Kingaroy about 1.15am Saturday.

Several fights broke out outside a licensed venue involving up to 30 people.

A Kingaroy man, 25, suffered a serious head injury and another man, 36, suffered a fractured cheekbone.

A Hodgeleigh man, 46, also suffered a fractured cheekbone.

Investigations are continuing to identify everyone involved, and anyone in the area who may have witnessed or recorded the incident on mobile phones, or who have dash cam, are urged to phone police.

kingaroy kingaroy police street brawl
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Fresh faces join the industry

    Fresh faces join the industry

    News Emerald agricultural students graduate with a number of jobs already secured.

    Italian student's memorable stay

    Italian student's memorable stay

    News Central Highlands provided a memorable stay for student.

    Hook a big catch this Christmas season

    Hook a big catch this Christmas season

    News Don't forget to enter for your chance to win big.

    Fun-filled Australian adventure

    Fun-filled Australian adventure

    News Central Queensland children's book go global.

    Local Partners