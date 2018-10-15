Apple’s sneaky iPhone ploy exposed

APPLE updates slow down ageing iPhones by cutting performance power to save the batteries, researchers have claimed.

Scientists at tech firm Primate Labs analysed performance data from thousands of the devices and discovered speeding up a slow iPhone could be as simple as getting a new battery - if you're willing to give Apple $A119 for the privilege.

Primate Labs founder John Poole said deliberately slowing the processors can have the effect of hiding a dying battery, while also encouraging users to upgrade, reports The Sun.

"Users may believe that the slow down is due to CPU performance, instead of battery performance,," he told Geekbench.

"[This will cause] users to think, 'my phone is slow so I should replace it' not, 'my phone is slow so I should replace its battery'."

So it's true Apple intentionally slow down old iPhones. Proof: My iPhone 6 was bought 3years ago and recently got really slow. APP 'CPU DasherX' shows iPhone CPU is under clocked running at 600MHz. After a iPhone battery replacement. CPU speed resumed to factory setting 1400MHz. pic.twitter.com/pML3y0Jkp2 — Sam_Si (@sam_siruomu) December 20, 2017

The huge analysis revealed that iPhone 6S performance took four massive nosedives after each update that followed iOS 10.2.1.

"The distribution of iPhone 6S scores for iOS 10.2.0 appears unimodal with a peak around the average score," he said.

"However, the distribution of iPhone 6S scores for iOS 10.2.1 appears multimodal, with one large peak around the average and several smaller peaks around lower scores. Under iOS 11.2.0 the effect is even more pronounced."

@apple has to stop sabotaging its customers w/ these time bomb iOS updates. I know hundred of iphone users complaining about how slow their older versions are now after the latest updates. My 7plus is way slower than when I had the iOS 10.

Switching to android now! Lame — Luigi Mondelli BJJ (@luigimondelli) December 9, 2017

Researchers believe the device is designed to encourage iPhone processors to slow down if they detect battery degradation, meaning customers would need to upgrade or pay Apple for a new battery to get their device back to standard.

And? Half of my CPUs don't even work until they're needed... pic.twitter.com/SOQOhbgZuM — Tobi ❄️🎄🎅 (@RockingOrc) December 20, 2017

Batteries naturally degrade over time, with the iPhone designed to last for just 500 charge cycles.

Apple is yet to release a statement on the issue.

This story first appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.