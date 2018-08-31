Apple’s cryptic message about iPhone event

SAVE the date. Apple has sent out the invites to its biggest product event of the year.

The tech giant holds its major product event in September where it usually unveils the new iPhone as well as a raft of other new product initiatives.

A couple weeks before, Apple sends out a typically cryptic invite that often contains clues and the internet dutifully works itself into a frenzy trying to guess what the company might be subtly hinting at.

That annual digital treasure hunt for tech geeks took place this morning when the invitation hit the internet.

Speculation is flying since Apple announced the date of the event.

The Apple event will take place in the very early morning on Thursday, September 13, AEST. The invite displays a picture of what appears to be Apple's "spaceship" headquarters where the event will take place. And the invitation has a black and copper-like colour scheme.

Maybe it's just a new copper colour for Apple products, or maybe Apple's using an unusual new metal alloy of some sort. Perhaps it somehow alludes to something much bigger?

"The circle and 'gather round' verbiage are clearly referencing Apple Park's main building, but there's usually deeper symbolism in these invites," wrote technologist Kevin Fox, who helped design Gmail.

"Maybe an Activity Rings (on the Apple watch) refresh with added features and an updated metallic look, implied by the copper tone throughout?"

Dave Mark, the author of Learn C on the Macintosh and other tech books, thinks it might allude to a camera upgrade.

"Been thinking about the image on the Apple invite. I think it's a camera lens, some reference to a major camera improvement. Any other guesses? Has this already been figured out?", he wondered out loud on Twitter.

Digital media specialist Glen Mulcahy had other ideas: "Anyone else think the image on the Apple invites for September 12th launch event are a wireless charging inductive coil?"

Tech editor at Fast Company, Harry McCracken, seemed to poke fun at all the speculation.

"It's official, and Apple's invite is either telling us something or cleverly pretending to tell us something," he wrote on Twitter.

Others were simply happy to put their photoshopping skills to the test.

WHAT TO EXPECT AT THE EVENT

Apple is tipped to unveil three new iPhones at the event in two weeks.

The devices are expected to consist of a second-generation 5.8-inch OLED device, a larger-screened 6.5-inch OLED device, and a lower-cost 6.1-inch smartphone with an LCD display.

All three devices are tipped to have some of the hi-tech features that debuted on the iPhone X such as FaceID that lets you unlock your iPhone and apps, and use Apple Pay by simply looking at your device.

The new iPhones are also tipped to lose the home button and have edge to edge displays like the iPhone X.

Apple's low-cost iPhone is expected to use an aluminium frame and a single-lens camera, keeping costs low and could cost somewhere around $990 in Australia, according to unconfirmed rumours.

Apple will probably unveil a new edition of its Apple Watch with its Series 4, expected to have a larger display, more powerful performance and better battery life.

The company could also unveil new iPad Pro models with Face ID, slimmer bezels, and no Home Button.

Customers might also see a revamped AirPods with support for Siri and a much anticipated AirPower charging mat that is designed to charge the Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods at the same time.