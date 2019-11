TWO INJURED: Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to an appliance fire at Blackwater.

TWO people were treated for minor injuries after an appliance fire at Blackwater this morning.

A female in her 40s and a male in his 30s were treated for shock at the private residence about 4am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

They were not taken to hospital.