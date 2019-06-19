Appreciation for teacher aides

VERY THANKFUL: Joan Mossman, a teacher aide for all classes, one of many teacher aides that Moranbah SS is thankful for.

VERY THANKFUL: Joan Mossman, a teacher aide for all classes, one of many teacher aides that Moranbah SS is thankful for. Contributed

ALL throughout our Queensland classrooms there are teacher aides who are extremely busy helping the classroom teachers get through their day.

Teachers, especially in the younger grades, would find it much harder in their classrooms if there was not a teacher aide to help.

These men and women are usually a forgotten group who are busily working away in the background during a typical school day.

You could say they are the backbone of most schools.

At Moranbah State School we believe each year level deserves to have a group of teacher aides helping our teachers.

The school has invested extra money from the budget to employ a teacher aide for each year level.

We have an amazing group of staff who make up our teacher aide core.

These women are worth more than their weight in gold.

One of the teachers said, "if they did not have a teacher aide they would need more help in the classroom to ensure every teacher has the time they need to support students”.

"They are always there for me to pick up the load that I can't get to. There is nothing that I could say that they don't do!”

Our teacher aides at Moranbah State School are an invaluable part of our school.

They are a group of strong, caring, compassionate and hard working women.

They are supplying different skill sets to the classrooms.

A lot of our teacher aides can help students achieve what they need simply by taking on a different approach to learning.

Most of our aides are mothers and they can have a different perspective than teachers and get the support for learning outcomes needed but in a different manner.

We have our teacher aides doing a lot of one on one time with our students, working with children in the classrooms on a daily basis and really striving to help the students achieve their best.

Some of our teacher aides have been here for more than 20 years.

They love seeing the students grow and mature and enjoy helping them achieve their best.

Nikki Reyes said: "It's an extremely rewarding career working in the classroom environment with the teachers, helping to support the students with their learning and development and making sure they get the most out of every lesson.”

She enjoys working in a whole class environment as well as one on one with those students who need the extra support.

"It is so rewarding making a child's day when they are about to give up and then they just need a little bit of extra encouragement and they finally get over the line,” she said.

This is one of the main reasons why Moranbah State School supports our teacher aides in any way we can. They all love to see our students achieve what they can every day.

Another teacher aide Belinda who has worked in the prep grades for years said "I enjoy the special moments when a child gets a concept or reaches their goal.

"Also the innocent and beautiful conversations during the day.”

Prep teacher aides at Moranbah State School are assigned to one class.

This involves helping settle students, preparing activities, working in group rotations, one on one support and generally supporting the teacher.

A typical day for a teacher aide in prep is helping students practise their sight words, sounds and numbers as well as guiding and supporting the children with their tasks through the day.

Belinda said, 'the smiles and excitement on the children's faces are priceless”.

Most of our teacher aides have the same comments when I asked them what they loved about being a teacher aide.

They find it a very rewarding but challenging job.

It gives them a great work/life balance.

Our teacher aides can work school hours and help other children achieve their best and, at the same time, have the opportunity to spend afternoons and holidays with their own families.

A very rewarding career indeed!