Approaching life with positivity

Q&A with Miranda Gesling

Occupation: Childcare assistant

Age: 26

Marital status: Married

Children: None

What is one thing you would like to change about the world?

The way we view it - we are all very quick to say “Life Sucks” when things aren’t going well - but not very often do you hear people saying “Life’s Great” anymore. I think each day is a gift and we should appreciate the world we live in while we are still living.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

My greatest accomplishment in life would be marrying my amazing husband and building our incredible home together which we have now been living in for 18 months.

If you were prime minister/ruler of the world what laws would you make?

That everyone is entitled to an education whether they can afford it or not - I believe that this is an ongoing issue that needs to be addressed.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

Don’t go to bed angry.

How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you are? And why?

I like to think of myself as being very mature for my age - but at the same time I am a big kid at heart. So I would say from the outside I look my age but inside I know I’m much younger.

If happiness was the national currency, what kind of work would make you rich?

Either travelling the world with my partner in crime (husband) or owning my own dance studio as that is my passion and it makes me incredibly happy.

What is your best childhood memory? What makes it so special?

One of the best memories I have from my childhood would be playing with all of the kids in our neighbourhood at the local park every day after school and on weekends being able to stay out a little later then on school nights.

What is the best sound in the world to you?

Children laughing - there’s just something about that sound that makes you smile and be happy.

If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be?

I would go back to the 90s as that’s when I was born and everything back then was just so cool! The dress styles, the tv shows, everything - I love being a 90s kid.

Who are the three people you most admire – dead or living?

Three is such a hard number but here it goes. My parents - they count as one. They are both so inspiring to me as they always give so much and love unconditionally and I am so lucky that I have them in my life to look up to and get advice on anything. My husband - he inspires me to be a better person and to never give up. Always dream and fight for what you want in life My brother - he has such a kind heart and always wants the best for everyone. I truly am inspired by him everyday and the way he always sees good in people and any situation