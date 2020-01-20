Archie’s mystery godparents finally named

Prince Harry and Meghan pose with their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, with the Rose Garden in the background at Windsor Castle on July 06, 2019 in Windsor, United Kingdom. Picture: Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal via Getty Images

Baby Archie's mystery godparents have been revealed as Prince Harry's closest childhood mentors.

The Duke of Sussex's former nanny Tiggy Pettifer and his mentor Mark Dyer were given the respected roles for the littlest royal, reports The Sun.

At the time of Archie's christening, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying the names of the baby's godparents "will remain private".

But The Sunday Times today revealed the two names eight months after the little boy was born.

Tiggy has remained close to the boys since Princess Diana died when Prince Harry was 12.

It is believed Prince Harry even introduced Meghan to her when the couple started dating, with the former nanny also invited to their wedding in May 2018.

The former nursery school teacher - who once called Harry and brother William "my babies" - was among the 25 people invited to Windsor Castle for the ceremony.

Prince Harry is godfather to Tiggy's son, Fred.

Mark Dyer, a former Welsh Guards officer, has also been named as one of Archie's godparents.

Tiggy Pettifer and Prince Charles watch Harry command the cadets of Eton School’s Combined Cadet Forces in 2003. Picture: AP Photo/PA, Chris Ison

Prince Charles' equerry acted as a surrogate second older brother to Harry after Princess Diana died.

The former army officer is married to Texan heiress Amanda Kline, and Harry is very close to both.

The littlest royal was christened in a small private ceremony by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle on July 6.

'MEGXIT'

Archie is currently in Canada with mum Meghan after she and Harry quit as royals.

The palace last night confirmed details of the so-called "Megxit" deal - with Prince Harry losing his military titles and appointments.

The couple are also expected to no longer use their HRH titles and will repay the £2.4 million ($A4.9 million) of taxpayers' money they spent renovating Frogmore Cottage.

The details of Megxit were announced over the weekend. Picture: Ben Birchall – WPA Pool / Getty Images

This new arrangement is expected to be rolled out this spring, meaning they will be carrying out royal engagements and Meghan will be returning to the UK until that time.

However, they still referred to themselves as "their Royal Highnesses" on their website, which was updated minutes after the Queen's announcement on their future.

It is understood that in return for dropping the use of the HRH titles, there will be no oversight on how the couple earn money, meaning they can make whatever commercial deals they want.

