Menu
Login
Environment

NZ sends firefighting help, as smoke drift blankets kiwis

by Ben McKay
12th Nov 2019 12:25 PM

As smoke from the Australian bushfires travels across the Tasman to New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced fresh firefighting support will head the other way.

An extra 21 firefighters will head to Queensland to battle the fire front, joining five Kiwi specialists already on the ground.

Ms Ardern said she'd been in close contact with Prime Minister Scott Morrison over the "devastating fires" ravaging Queensland and NSW.

"He is aware and very appreciative of the extra support that New Zealand is sending," she said on Tuesday.

"The 21 is an additional group of firefighters who are moving, who are locating over to help with the rotation of long shifts over a period of time.

 

Ms Ardern said she'd been in close contact with Prime Minister Scott Morrison over the
Ms Ardern said she'd been in close contact with Prime Minister Scott Morrison over the "devastating fires" ravaging Queensland and NSW.

"Obviously, there will be fatigue for those firefighters who are on the ground and we're looking to have those New Zealand firefighters help relieve some of that."

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said they would extend further support if requested.

"We will make it very clear to the NSW and Queensland governments that if we can possibly help, we will," he said.

The new contingent includes six three-person crews and three leaders who will begin their efforts on Wednesday.

Satellite images, and Kiwis on social media have displayed the extent of the bushfire smoke, as it drifts eastwards.

Queenstown locals have posted pictures of dust from the Australian mainland settling in their town, more than 2000km from the fire fronts.

 

Stephen Glassey, meteorologist with the New Zealand Met Service, said he couldn't recall a similar instance of travelling smoke in almost a decade.

"It has happened before, but it is rare," he said.

"Sometimes we get dust storms as well coming over the Tasman."

Glassey said he wasn't aware of any health risks for New Zealanders.

"The main impact is interesting-looking sunrises and sunsets from all the light getting scattered," he said.

bushfires editors picks fire fighters jacinda ardern new zealand queensland bushfires scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BBQ ban in our state of emergency

        BBQ ban in our state of emergency

        News All types of outdoor fires and certain other activities have been banned in 42 local government areas in Queensland, as a state of emergency is declared.

        New officers for Moranbah and state after police graduation

        New officers for Moranbah and state after police graduation

        News Recent graduates have been deployed across Queensland after being sworn-in on...

        Scouts climb the sky at Emerald airport

        Scouts climb the sky at Emerald airport

        News The Scouts Queensland Air Activities team came to Emerald this weekend for a day of...

        Statewide fire ban now in place

        Statewide fire ban now in place

        News The Department of Environment and Science has issued a statewide fire ban for all...