ARIA Awards form guide: Who will take out gongs

Wednesday's ARIA Awards will be peak 2020. It won't just highlight the year's finest music, but will represent the current blueprint for award shows.

That means no audience and socially-distanced hosting and performing.

Indeed, Billie Eilish and Sam Smith will be so distant they're performing from overseas exclusively for the event.

Even the red carpet has now moved to the pre-show, which is only screening on YouTube. Sydney band Lime Cordiale have the most nominations with eight, and Tame Impala just behind on seven. Sampa the Great has six, newcomer Miiesha has four.

Will 2020's unpredictability continue with the ARIA winners?

Here's our form guide to the key awards.

Album Of The Year

DMA's - The Glow

Jessica Mauboy - Hilda

Lime Cordiale - 14 Steps To A Better You

Sampa The Great - The Return

Tame Impala - The Slow Rush

Good to see some different artists in the big category this year, after it skewed mainstream last year with Dean Lewis. It's a major validation for Jess Mauboy and DMA's who tried new things on their most recent albums. Lime Cordiale have been doing this for over a decade, so this belated respect should be inspiring to other artists still waiting for their break. It's down to Sampa the Great, who shamefully won Best Hip Hop Release last year (the first woman of colour to do so in ARIA history) and her powerful speech was cut from TV, and Tame Impala. Everyone knows Tame Impala are great, let's hope voters have opted to make some more history and recognise the triumph of Sampa's album.

Sampa The Great is nominated for Best Album at this year’s ARIA Awards. Pic: Supplied

Best Male Artist

Archie Roach - Tell Me Why

Guy Sebastian - Standing With You

Ruel - Free Time

The Kid LAROI - F--- Love

Troye Sivan - In A Dream

What a mixed bag of gents. Do you go for the Hall of Famer Archie Roach or the relative newbies in Ruel, The Kid Laroi or Troye Sivan? Safest bet is to reward Guy Sebastian, who did work his clacker off in the last year with a string of singles and a big tour when they were still a thing. Fun fact: Guy has never won a Best Male ARIA, could this be the year?

Best Female Artist

Amy Shark - Everybody Rise

Miiesha - Nyaaringu

Sampa The Great - The Return

Sia - Together

Tones And I - Bad Child / Can't Be Happy All the Time

This is the only industry award Tones And I is nominated for. It just feels like she was everywhere during the voting period, and after cleaning up last year, don't be surprised if she nabs this but any other nominee would be a worthy winner.

Tame Impala’s music has seen them nominated for best pop and best rock. Pic: Supplied

Best Dance Release

Alice Ivy - Don't Sleep

Dom Dolla - San Frandisco

Flume - Rushing Back feat. Vera Blue

Northeast Party House - Shelf Life

Stace Cadet & KLP - Energy

These tend to go to the most well-known nominee, so Flume with Vera Blue would seem likely, but Alice Ivy winning would be a lovely surprise.

Best Group

5 Seconds Of Summer - CALM

DMA'S - The Glow

Lime Cordiale - 14 Steps To A Better You

Tame Impala - The Slow Rush

The Teskey Brothers - Live At The Forum

Feels like Lime Cordiale's time to shine here. Tame Impala is more a one-man band, it doesn't feel like 5SOS's year and the Teskeys are promoting a live record plus they won this award last year. DMA's could grab it, but after leading the nominations this should go to the Lime Cordiale boys.

Breakthrough Artist

Alex the Astronaut - The Theory of Absolutely Nothing

Lime Cordiale - 14 Steps To A Better You

Mallrat - Driving Music

Miiesha - Nyaaringu

The Kid LAROI - F--- Love

Tough one. 17 year old rapper The Kid LAROI has made the most impact on a global level this past year (his F--- Love mixtape hit No. 3 in the US chart) so on stats you'd say he had it in the bag. But again, all worthy winners here.

Could this be the year Sydney band DMA’S hit ARIA gold? Pic: Supplied

Best Pop Release

Amy Shark - Everybody Rise

Lime Cordiale - 14 Steps To A Better You

Sia - Together

Tame Impala - Lost In Yesterday

Troye Sivan - In A Dream

This category needs an overhaul, especially now Song of the Year has become a public-voted category, which means the biggest fanbase wins. You'd think this would be where voters throw artists like Delta Goodrem (who's hosting this year) a bone. Rather it seems anything without blaring guitars is pop and albums mix with singles so the waters are even more murky. You'd have to say Sia's Together is the most 'pop' song here, plus she's 'virtually' attending so a win would be a win-win.

Australian singer Amy Shark is nominated but can she snag a gong?. Picture: Brett Costello

Best Hip Hop Release

Baker Boy - Meditjin feat. JessB

Briggs - Always Was EP

Illy - Last Laugh

Sampa The Great - The Return

The Kid LAROI - F--- Love

This could be the hardest choice of the night. Again singles and EPs mix with albums and mixtapes, but gosh that incredible album could see Sampa getting this award two years in a row (she won last year for the album's second single Final Form).

Best Soul/R & B Release

Genesis Owusu - Don't Need You

KIAN - Every Hour

Miiesha - Nyaaringu

Tash Sultana - Pretty Lady

Tkay Maidza - Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2

Please let this be Miiesha's moment. Her album is incredible and has caused a buzz in the industry and that's who votes so fingers crossed.

Lime Cordiale’s Oliver Leimbach and Louis Leimbach have the most ARIA nominations. Picture: Richard Dobson

Best Rock Album

Cold Chisel - Blood Moon

DMA'S - THE GLOW

Ocean Alley - Lonely Diamond

Tame Impala - The Slow Rush

Violent Soho - Everything Is A-OK

Interesting that Tame Impala can surface in both pop and rock categories, and this is DMAs least rock album to date. Toss a coin between the old guard of Chisel and the new guard of Violent Soho.

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Archie Roach - Tell Me Why

Donny Benét - Mr Experience

Gordi - Our Two Skins

Josh Pyke - Rome

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Ghosteen

Such an unfortunately-titled category, feels like it's something Kamahl should win. Gordi shouldn't be in here. Give it to Nick Cave. He'll at least take the piss out of it.

Best Country Album

Casey Barnes - Town of A Million Dreams

Fanny Lumsden - Fallow

Jasmine Rae - Lion Side

The McClymonts - Mayhem To Madness

Travis Collins - Wreck Me

Casey Barnes has been plugging away at this country caper for over a decade now and he's had his best year and this is his first ARIA nomination. Give the lad the gong.

Casey Barnes has been nominated for his first ARIA Award this year. Picture: Jerad Williams

