Menu
Login
Armed man arrested at visitor’s entrance to Buckingham Palace. Picture: AP
Armed man arrested at visitor’s entrance to Buckingham Palace. Picture: AP
Crime

Armed intruder arrested at Buckingham Palace

by Staff writers and wires
24th Sep 2018 5:05 AM

AN armed man has been arrested at the entrance of Buckingham Palace, London police have confirmed.

Police said the 38-year-old was carrying a Taser stun gun, adding that he remains in custody.

"It's not terrorism related. It's just a single stand-alone incident," a police spokeswoman told AFP.

He was detained at the visitor entrance as he as passing through an "airport style" security gate, The Sun reports.

The suspect now remains in custody at a central London police station.

Authorities have ruled out the possibility it was terror related.

 

Tourists outside Buckingham Palace in London after a man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a Taser. Picture: AP
Tourists outside Buckingham Palace in London after a man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a Taser. Picture: AP

 

Members of the royal family are currently on their summer break, with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip staying at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

London remains on a heighten state of alert due to periodic terror-related incidents.

Most recently, in August, a terror suspect crashed his car into the security barriers surrounding the Houses of Parliament.

A Sudanese-born 29-year-old has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Related Items

Show More
buckingham palace editors picks intruder royal family security breach

Top Stories

    Day to honour police killed in line of duty

    Day to honour police killed in line of duty

    News National Police Remembrance Day held in Emerald this week.

    • 24th Sep 2018 7:00 AM
    Community project unveiled

    Community project unveiled

    News The Clermont Peace Pole project has officially opened to the public.

    Business success buoys Emerald property market

    Business success buoys Emerald property market

    News Real estate agent is seeing confidence back in Central Queensland.

    Rallying against cancer

    Rallying against cancer

    News An Emerald couple are set for the adventure of a lifetime.

    Local Partners