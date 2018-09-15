Menu
Crime

Armed man shot by police after servo standoff

15th Sep 2018 9:33 AM

POLICE have shot a man after he was spotted randomly firing bullets in the middle of the street, sparking a flurry of triple 0 calls, in regional NSW.

About 4am Saturday morning police received calls about a man armed with a gun who was allegedly firing shots into the air and at cars in Monaro Street in Queanbeyan.

Officers found the man at a service station before he allegedly started firing towards police.

Police shot the man and treated him at the scene until paramedics arrived.

A firearm on the footpath next to a pool of blood and bandages. Picture: Sean Davey
Photographs from the scene on Saturday morning showed a firearm on the footpath next to a pool of blood and bandages.

He is currently being treated at Canberra Hospital however it is understood his injuries are not life threatening.

A critical incident investigation is underway to examine the police actions.

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A critical incident investigation has been launched. Picture: Sean Davey
An NSW critical incident team will now investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, police said.

That investigation will be subject to an independent review

