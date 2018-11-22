Armed police called to Kylie gig over security scare

Kylie Minogue has been targeted in a threat made on social media. Picture: Supplied

ARMED police have been called in to protect Kylie Minogue at a concert in Germany after disturbing threats were made on social media.

Around 20 officers carrying sub-machine guns guarded the Australian pop star as she performed at the Cologne stop on her Golden tour on Tuesday night.

According to Germany's Bild newspaper, photos of the mentally disturbed man from Belgian - who reportedly made threats against Minogue - were plastered all over the venue, and all male concertgoers were frisked and had their identification checked upon entry.

Around 2500 people attended the show.

"The organisers contacted us due to a possible threat scenario based on evaluating social media platforms," a police spokesman told German news agency DPA. "When it comes to things like that, we cannot simply stand by."

However, it was added, the concert went ahead "without any disturbance".

Minogue, 50, certainly seemed happy with the performance, posting a shot of herself on Instagram afterwards, writing simply: "Thank you #COLOGNE!!!"

The star will next take her show to the Netherlands, Denmark and the United Kingdom, before bringing it to Australia in March.

The tour kicks off indoors at Sydney's ICC Theatre on March 5 and heads to Adelaide Entertainment Centre on March 11 and the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne on March 13.