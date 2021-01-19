Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services swarm Lurline Street in Katoomba. Picture: 7News
Emergency services swarm Lurline Street in Katoomba. Picture: 7News
Crime

Armed police swarm NSW street

by Erin Lyons
19th Jan 2021 12:42 PM

A major police operation is under way in the Blue Mountains.

Armed police and emergency services are on the scene after being called to Lurline Street in Katoomba about 10am on Tuesday.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were responding to an ongoing operation but no further information was available at this time.

Emergency crews are at the scene on Lurline Street. Picture: 7News
Emergency crews are at the scene on Lurline Street. Picture: 7News

Police are urging people to avoid the area.

Fire and Rescue NSW confirmed it was assisting police with the operation.

More to come

Originally published as Armed police swarm NSW street

More Stories

armed police crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        His name’s Scott and he’s here to help

        Premium Content His name’s Scott and he’s here to help

        Politics Nearly 18 months after his first visit, the Prime Minister is checking on the progress of drought-hit Queensland communities.

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Road remains closed with weir still over its capacity

        Premium Content Road remains closed with weir still over its capacity

        News Drivers are urged to use an alternate route while the water levels continue to...

        Landry disagrees with deputy PM on mining camp quarantine

        Premium Content Landry disagrees with deputy PM on mining camp quarantine

        News “I’m elected by the people of Capricornia, so I stand up for the people of...