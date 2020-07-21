ARMED ROBBERY: Teen girls charged after alleged crime spree

TWO teenage girls have been charged with a series of crimes across southeast Queensland, including the armed hold up of a Pialba convenience store.

The alleged crime spree started about 10pm on July 19.

A man and a 16-year-old girl allegedly entered a business on Bailey Road in Birkdale and produced a knife, demanding money from the female console operator.

The employee complied and gave the pair a sum of cash from the till before they fled the scene.

It is further alleged that on July 20, about 8.30pm a 16 and 17-year-old girl were being driven by a 19-year-old man to a location in Auchenflower when one of the girls produced a knife and demanded he exit the vehicle.

The victim complied and the girls allegedly drove away in the Mazda 6.

The stolen vehicle was then allegedly driven to a service station on the Bruce Highway in Glass House Mountains where the occupants failed to pay for fuel before leaving around 12.40am on July 21.

It is further alleged about 4.20am Tuesday morning two teenage girls entered a convenience store on Boat Harbour Drive in Pialba and threatened a male console operator with a knife, demanding cash.

The girls allegedly took the till from the man before fleeing the store.

Just after 10.30am this morning police arrested two teenage girls at Mansfield.

The stolen Mazda 6 was allegedly located nearby.

A 16-year-old Logan Reserve girl has been charged with three counts of armed robbery in company and one count of each enter premises and commit indictable offence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing.

A 17-year-old Logan Reserve girl has been charged with two counts of armed robbery in company and one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing and possessing dangerous drugs.

The are both due to face court at a later date.

Investigations are continuing.