Crime

Army vet faces court after asking for bikini photos from teenage niece

by Erin Smith
22nd Feb 2021 12:02 PM
A 58-year-old registered child sex offender who texted his 13-year-old girl niece requesting photos of her in a bikini has been sentenced.

The man appeared in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on February 22 and pleaded guilty to one charge of failing to report contact with a child.

The court heard that the defendant, a former Army tank driver of 14 years, who now works at a private hospital, texted his 13-year-old niece between January 3 and 4 this year.

The defendant failed to report the contact to the relevant authority as he is required to as a registered child sex offender.

 

The court heard the defendant became a registered child sex offender in 2017 after being found guilty of possessing child exploitation material.

Police seized the phone and found 24 messages to the child.

After asking how the teenager was and if she was having a good time the defendant asked if her mother was reading the messages.

She replied "no".

An Army veteran and registered child sex offender has been sentenced after requesting photos of his 13-year-old niece in a bikini. PHOTO: FILE IMAGE
The defendant replied back with "you could send me a pic of you in a bikini, only if you want to".

The girl replied that she did not have a bikini.

The defendant then sent a number of other messages to the teen, the court heard.

"Sorry for asking that … It's okay I won't show anyone else. If you want I could buy you one".

The court heard police seized the defendant's computer and hard drives but did not find any other material.

 

Magistrate Mark Bucknall said it was "shocking" behaviour and noted the defendant was lucky he had not been charged with grooming offences.

"These are extremely alarming given your previous conviction for possessing child exploitation material and given the (girl) was only 13 years old," Magistrate said.

"The behaviour you embarked on will not be tolerated."

The man was sentenced to four months imprisonment but given immediate parole

