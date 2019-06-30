Array of activities at school

BALLET: Analise Semple, Lainey Griffiths, Mylie Storch, Shelby Elzer, Jayla Battis and Charlotte Mallinson learn from the best.

OVER terms one and two, the Dysart State School community has welcomed many exciting student- centred activities to facilitate good mental healthand well-being and bring our school community together.

Our students, staff, parents and community members seize these activities as opportunities to learn about each other, shape our understating of the world and view life through different lenses, bringing our lives into perspective.

Under-8s Day 2019 brought our local childcare providers, early years pupils and young children and their families together to engage in imaginative, age-appropriate play, fun learning activities and experiences that help young children to flourish mentally and physically.

The World's Greatest Shave was an opportunity to raise awareness among students and our community about childhood cancer and the important work the Leukaemia Foundation engages in with individuals, families and research institutions.

The world is bigger than us and we know it.

Musica Viva came to us to help inspire, educate and enrich the lives of our students and teachers with music.

Students engaged with musicians in curriculum- based activities, because it takes all kinds of people to make up a world.

Who knows - we could have the next Jane Rutter at our school.

The Queensland Ballet would usually bypass our school but because we havesome very talented dancers in Dysart we approached the Queensland Ballet to hold workshops in Dysart at both the primary and high school.

Students enjoyed expert tuition from accomplished ballet teachers.

Thanks Queensland Ballet, we'll send you our prodigies.

Footsteps Dance Company provided dance workshops for all students across all year levels.

Students were taught popular modern dance moves and sequences and were encouraged to express themselves through dance in an age-appropriate way.

A free disco was held for all students at the culmination of the dance classes.

Everyone put in stellar efforts, including teachers and parents.

Students also participated in the Reader's Cup Challenge and Premier's Reading Challenge.

Many books have been read during these challenges to highlight the importance of reading across all areas ofthe curriculum and on one's life-long learning journey.

We improve our life opportunities when we choose to read.

At Dysart State School we want everyone to have a positive education experience.

Teena Elliott, principal