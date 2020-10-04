Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Arrest after dramatic police chase ends on motorway

by Shiloh Payne
4th Oct 2020 12:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The driver of a stolen luxury car has been arrested after they led police on a chase throughout northern Brisbane on Saturday.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said one person was arrested after road spikes stopped the chase along the Southern Cross Way.

A police chase had broken out in Brisbane's north this morning. Picture: 7News
A police chase had broken out in Brisbane's north this morning. Picture: 7News


Residents in Brisbane's north reported seeing a white Mercedes involved in the chase in Clontarf around McDonnell Road, Duffield Road and Deagon Deviation.

It is unclear where the vehicle has been stolen from.

Police beside the seized stolen vehicle following the chase. Picture: 7News
Police beside the seized stolen vehicle following the chase. Picture: 7News


Originally published as Arrest after dramatic police chase ends on motorway

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        World-first remote drill strikes gold at mining awards

        Premium Content World-first remote drill strikes gold at mining awards

        Business The CQ innovation will make open cut mines safer and more efficient, as mining players plan their rollout

        GOLD RUSH: Prospecting, fossicking booms in Clermont

        Premium Content GOLD RUSH: Prospecting, fossicking booms in Clermont

        Business A businesswoman calls for more prospecting areas to deal with demand

        Rural CQ race meet goes ahead with $50k up for grabs

        Premium Content Rural CQ race meet goes ahead with $50k up for grabs

        Horses The meeting will only host 500 patrons at the race club.

        Details emerge of horrific attack on man in Moranbah

        Premium Content Details emerge of horrific attack on man in Moranbah

        Crime The Moranbah man, 47, was dumped outside his mother’s house – in his own car –...