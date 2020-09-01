Arrest warrant for Bachie contestant-turned-actor

Jess Glasgow says he is not guilty of possessing drugs. Photo: Lachie Millard

Jess Glasgow says he is not guilty of possessing drugs. Photo: Lachie Millard

Jess Glasgow, who has revealed he has started a new career in acting, has been charged with possessing dangerous drugs, a court has heard.

The former Bachelorette contestant and Noosa councillor told the Daily he is playing the character of a drug dealer in a movie about the Gold Coast's underbelly.

Mr Glasgow, 38, was scheduled to face Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday after police allegedly found him possessing dangerous drugs.

But he told the Daily the charges were based on "miscommunication" and hoped they would soon be dismissed.

He said a drug test would reveal he was clean

"I'm not guilty," he said.

"There were some hiccups with my friend.

"He was in my car."

Violent dad jailed for raping ex while their kids slept

Neighbours square up as one flogs dog with belt

Mr Glasgow said he was pulled over while driving on July 18 before being taken to Noosa Police Station for a breath test.

He said he returned a result below the general alcohol limit.

But police allegedly found him in possession of drugs, the court heard.

Mr Glasgow was not present on Tuesday to face one charge of possessing dangerous drugs.

Defence lawyer Chantelle Allen supplied the court with a medical certificate.

"My understanding is he has been tested for COVID-19 and is awaiting his test results," she said.

She asked the matter be adjourned for a week when it was hoped Mr Glasgow could appear in person.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist adjourned the matter and said a warrant for Mr Glasgow's arrest was lying on file.

Jess Glasgow will be required to face a drug charge in person next week.

After court, Mr Glasgow told the Daily he was pleasantly surprised to land an acting role in a movie about the Gold Coast's underbelly which is being filmed.

"Funnily enough I'm playing a real estate agent drug dealer," he said.

"I'm playing the main guy who shoots everyone and falls in love with the undercover cop but I don't know she's the undercover cop and she doesn't know I'm a drug dealer."

Mr Glasgow rose to fame after he was unceremoniously dumbed on Angie Kent's season of The Bachelorette.

He will be required to face his real-life drug charge in person on September 8.