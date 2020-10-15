Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mongols arrested as police probe execution of notorious bikie Shane Bowden
Mongols arrested as police probe execution of notorious bikie Shane Bowden
Crime

Arrests as police turn up heat on bikie slaying

by Greg Stolz, Jeremy Pierce
15th Oct 2020 1:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Several Mongols bikies have been arrested as police turn up heat on the gang following the murder of notorious Gold Coast bikie Shane Bowden.

Bowden, who recently rejoined his old gang the Finks after being booted out of the Mongols, was shot dead in an execution style-slaying in the driveway of his Pimpama home in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police at the scene of the fatal shooting of former bikie Shane Bowden. Picture: Richard Gosling
Police at the scene of the fatal shooting of former bikie Shane Bowden. Picture: Richard Gosling

Police believe his killing may be linked to a bitter feud within the Mongols' Melbourne chapter.

The Courier-Mail understands that at least three Mongols bikies are in the Southport watch-house after being arrested on Thursday as part of what police have described as a separate drug investigation.

Sources say no links have yet been established with the Bowden slaying.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Arrests as police turn up heat on bikie slaying

More Stories

bikies bikies crime execution queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Program to tackle social issues and create new jobs

        Premium Content Program to tackle social issues and create new jobs

        Business The program is open to entrepreneurs passionate about building community resilience for the Central Highlands.

        Deputy PM, resources top dog talk mining at CQ forum

        Premium Content Deputy PM, resources top dog talk mining at CQ forum

        News The local Mining Job Forum will be help this evening.

        100 jobs to be cut at Central Queensland mine: Union

        Premium Content 100 jobs to be cut at Central Queensland mine: Union

        Business Mass job cuts at mine described as a ‘blow to workers and their families’

        $15,000 promise to make your home cyclone season ready

        Premium Content $15,000 promise to make your home cyclone season ready

        Weather Cyclone and election season have combined, with a $50 million home disaster...