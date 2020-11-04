Menu
'Propaganda': CNN host slams his own network's coverage
News

‘Arrogant’: Aus election coverage slammed

by Stephanie Bedo
4th Nov 2020 1:00 PM

There's some quintessentially Australian things our country loves - or hates - about our own election coverage.

But it seems when it comes to US politics, not everyone is a fan.

Viewers have questioned why would anyone would watch Aussie coverage of the US election.

"I've already made the decision to avoid all Australian live coverage of election night," one person declared on Twitter.

Others have hit out on social media at the ABC for calling results too early today, well ahead of other organisations, as votes get counted for US President Donald Trump and his opponent, Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

RELATED: Follow our live coverage of US election day

 

 

 


One person labelled ABC's results "lies" and another said calling states early was "playing with fire".

ESPN Australia journalist Daniel Brettig took to Twitter to ask whether Australian media outlets realised that in 2020 we needed their remote takes on the US election even less than we used to.

"With strictly limited budgets these days, they seem to be spending a heap on facsimiles (that's being generous) of the coverage already available," he wrote.

"Oh for the days when they were content to pipe in the US networks' coverage."

Brettig went on to say it was an "incredible waste of money on completely pointless coverage that exists only to prove some nebulous point about ABC bias raised by management under pressure from the board".

But others were more positive, saying Australian ABC coverage was the "least anxiety inducing and scaremongering".

One person tweeted of the commercial outlets: "Nothing ever tops Australian election coverage, and the infamous "boot" given to losing candidates. Crikey!"


 

 

 

 


 


Earlier on Sunrise someone joked why people weren't watching "US politics oracle Natalie Barr live from Washington on Sunrise".

Another said Barr was at risk of getting coronavirus.

"Why would you send her over there in the middle of a pandemic @Channel7," they tweeted.

"Especially when you already have reporters over there who could do the job? Completely irresponsible."

ABC TURNS 'MENACING'

Criticism of the ABC's coverage has this afternoon turned to its "embrassing" lighting situation.

Viewers joked Halloween had passed and what was with the program's "mood lighting" that then turned awfully bright when the sun came in.

Panellist Ellen Fanning even had to put sunglasses on:

 

 

Originally published as 'Arrogant': Aus election coverage slammed

