'Arsehole' geese terrorise family, become internet sensation

FARM FIGHT: These "psycho” geese from Stanthorpe have become internet-famous and appeared on news websites around the world. Contributed

A STANTHORPE woman who took to Facebook with her story about the 'psycho' geese who brought terror to her family has become an internet sensation.

Leslie Du Preez was at her wits end earlier this month when she made a rather honest plea for someone to relieve her of five terrifying geese that wrought havoc on her Southern Downs farm.

"WARNING They are arseholes!!!" were the words that caught everyone's attention.

Her original post, which describes a gaggle of geese that "have made grown men scream" has now been shared more than 600 times on social media and news websites around the world.

"They are psycho man! "They made me cry!! "They have been known to rip tyres off moving cars!!!"

The emotional plea for help has sparked widespread conversation about "arsehole" animals, as others sympathise with Ms Du Preez' plight.

The geese have now found a new home with a kind-hearted farm-stay owner who reckons she can tackle the terror. Contributed

"Have been chased by a goose. Not funny. Scared 10 years growth outta me," Andrea Thorne Thackeray wrote on Facebook.

Ms Du Preez told ABC Southern Queensland she bought the geese thinking they would be a cute addition to her "zen-like property".

But when they turned out to be feathery terrorists, things escalated quickly.

The geese brought "grown men to tears" and "emotionally scarred" young children with their vicious attacks.

"We are not strong enough for this," Ms Du Preez said.

She told ABC Southern Queensland it was time for the geese to go when everyone on the farm was crying.

A few weeks later, a saviour came.

Clarence River farmer Chantel Regeling decided she could take on the gaggle and collected the geese from Stanthorpe on Friday.

"I thought it was hilarious, just like the millions of others who did too," Ms Regeling told ABC Southern Queensland.

"We're getting a collection of animals together so 'townies' can get the experience of it all, and seeing these geese are now famous, we decided we had to buy them."

Mrs Du Preez thought the two drakes would make a great Christmas lunch for their new owners.

But Ms Regeling's farm-stay has a "no-kill" policy so they won't meet their end just yet.