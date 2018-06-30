Art-led revival in earthquake-hit city

ONE hundred and eighty-five white chairs, all different, stand silently on an otherwise empty street corner in the CBD of Christchurch, New Zealand.

They are poignant reminders of a city dramatically flattened by a massive, 6.3 magnitude earthquake on February 22, 2011, which destroyed 70 per cent of the city's CBD and killed 185 people. The earthquake was the second and more damaging of two - the first having hit the city just five months earlier.

Artist Peter Majendie created the 185 Empty Chairs art and wants somewhere to put a permanent version as the city rebuilds. It is now in its second location - a Crown-owned corner site on Madras and Cashel Sts earmarked for the city's new stadium.

One hundred and eighty-five white chairs, all different, stand silently on an otherwise empty street corner in the CBD of Christchurch, New Zealand. Pam Carmichael

Elsewhere, along the Avon River in the city centre, a Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial, opened in 2017, marks the disaster more formally.

It pays respect to all those who lost their lives and those seriously injured. It is a place to reflect on the traumatic event and acknowledge the incredible nationwide support for the city during its response and recovery.

In the immediate aftermath of the earthquakes, government moved quickly to restore the most important parts of a functioning city. Not only had major public and commercial buildings, including hotels, collapsed but infrastructure like roads and bridges had been shattered. Silt that had bubbled up from the earth clogged sewerage systems. Powerlines were down. Homes shattered.

Such was the initial desolation, for a long time afterwards you could look through the dusty windows of a closed-down CBD cafe and still see an untouched February 22, 2011, edition of the local newspaper.

But, true to its British colonial heritage and tenacity, the city began rising from the rubble, rediscovering its past and inventing its future. A new city is now emerging, vibrant and energetic, where creativity and innovation are thriving.

A good place for a visitor to start is the Quake City exhibition in Durham St North. It tells stories of heroism, hope and loss from the earthquakes. It explains the science and the phenomenon of liquefaction - when the shaking from the earthquake liquefied the ground and it bubbled up, burying streets and sinking buildings.

The exhibition shows the aftermath of the earthquakes and the extraordinary response of the emergency services, international rescue teams, the thousands of volunteers who pitched in to help - construction workers, the Student Volunteer Army, the Farmy Army - and the incredible resilience of Canterbury's communities.

The peaceful Avon River meanders through the New Zealand city of Christchurch and gives no hint of the devastation the city suffered in the February 2011 earthquake. Contributed

Quake City includes some of the objects which have defined the earthquakes, including the spire of Christchurch Cathedral and the clocks from the now-demolished former railway station.

Recovery began immediately after the earthquakes and the rebuild section of the exhibition shows progress in the seven years of regenerating the city and the recovery projects in progress.

The new Christchurch, which is being marketed as "greener, more compact, more accessible and safer", will cost about NZ$40bn - almost 20 per cent of New Zealand's annual GDP.

Its CBD is evolving into a smart, future-focused hub featuring restored heritage buildings alongside stylish new venues, hotels, shops and a vibrant hospitality scene. As buildings are completed, workers are returning and cafes, shops and bars are coming back to life.

The city's new design draws on its rich natural, British and Maori cultural heritage, with a focus on pedestrian-friendly shopping, dining and entertainment areas, and green spaces incorporating the beautiful Avon River which meanders lazily through the city.

Soon after the February, 2011, earthquake Christchurch CBD retailers and café owners reopened in temporary steel shipping containers. One or two containers remain as the city rebuilds. contributed

Ever-inventive retailers, having lost their buildings, had quickly begun to trade from a mall made entirely of steel shipping containers. Cafes and coffee shops sprang up in the shipping container "city" which was always meant to be temporary (though its popularity meant it lasted a very long time). It was originally called Re:START and became a symbol of post-quake Christchurch determination to move on. Visitors, too, have loved the containers, a few of which are still operating as coffee shops and cafes.

They will be replaced by an NZ$80 million Riverside Farmers' Market, expected to open in early 2019. The market will comprise five, low-rise buildings with more than 80 covered market stalls inspired by European markets where local producers will be able to sell their products seven days a week.

Another major retail hub, New Regent St, is rediscovering its flair as a shopping and restaurant locale. Its beautiful Spanish Mission architecture dates back to 1932 when 40 buildings on the street were one of the few large-scale building projects undertaken in the South Island during the Great Depression. The street is now filled with boutique shops and eateries in distinctive pastel colours.

Nothing symbolises the city more than the Gothic-revival style ChristChurch Anglican Cathedral. Built between 1864 and 1904, the cathedral was one of the city's main tourist attractions. Now battered and broken, its once-dominant tower and spire, overlooking the main city square, crashed in the earthquake. It stands knee-deep in weeds and mountains of rubble - awaiting restoration over 10 years at a cost of NZ$100 million - a symbol of all that the city has endured.

The iconic, Gothic-revival style Christchurch Anglican Cathedral suffered much damage in the February 2011 earthquake and awaits a NZ$100 million restoration. contributed

In the meantime, Christchurch has a "transitional cathedral" in Latimer Square made largely of cardboard, the work of Japanese architect Shigeru Ban, who pioneered the use of cardboard as a structural material.

The Arts Centre, with one of the most significant collections of heritage buildings in New Zealand, suffered extensive earthquake damage and is the subject of a major restoration. The Great Hall and Clock Tower, built in 1882 and 1877, were the first buildings to re-open. Originally the University of Canterbury's town site, where Sir Ernest Rutherford, the great nuclear physicist, was based and author Dame Ngaio Marsh studied, it is still a great venue for concerts, a relaxed hang-out and a great place to shop.

Christchurch Art Gallery reopened in 2015 after significant seismic strengthening. It was used as the city's Civil Defence headquarters following the earthquakes.

Interestingly, there have been three Theatre Royals in Christchurch, the first a wooden building opened in 1863. The current Isaac Theatre Royal opened in 1908 and was fully restored after the quakes with heritage features retained or replaced where necessary.

It features a traditional horseshoe-shaped dress circle and gallery, elaborate plaster decorations and painted dome ceiling.

Standing outside the grand theatre, it is hard to believe it hasn't looked that way for the past 100 years.

Christchurch's vibrant street art and mural scene has become a strong element of the city's new and ever-changing streetscape. Street art was once something found tucked away in Christchurch. The quakes afforded it new prominence.

. As a temporary replacement for its Anglican cathedral which was destroyed in the February, 2011, earthquake, Christchurch has a 'transitional cathedral' in Latimer Square made largely of cardboard, the work of Japanese architect Shigeru Ban, who pioneered the use of cardboard as a structural material. (Photo: ChristchurchNZ) ChristchurchNZ

Artists have created masterpieces of colour and creativity that adorn otherwise dull building walls - from inspiring large murals right through to small paintings that entertain (Lonely Planet has named Christchurch as one of the street art capitals of the world).

As new walls emerge in the rebuild, so, too, does more art, often sneakily tucked away down side streets or behind building facades.

It's now easy to fill an afternoon with a self-guided tour of the city streets to take it all in - by foot or bicycle. Or a guided tour with Watch This Space. Launched in 2017, it is a 1.5-hour street art walking tour on Saturdays. You can also download a free, interactive street art database and map on phones, tablets and computers.

A multi-million-dollar Margaret Mahy playground idea came out of Christchurch City Council's Share an Idea campaign after the earthquakes. Developing a large block alongside the Avon River cost NZ$20 million. The playground takes up about one-third of the block and cost NZ$3m.

The playground park covers four zones - the peninsula, forest, wetlands and plains zones. A double flying fox, slides and seesaws are popular. Three 10-metre-high towers with swing bridges and tunnels were brought from Germany.

Yet another example of the city's innovative response to the earthquakes is Gap Filler, an idea that grew out of the rubble and vacant spaces left behind after the earthquakes.

Gap Filler has facilitated more than 70 projects, mostly temporary, in Christchurch since the quakes - from a cycle-powered cinema to the popular Dance-O-Mat. The projects are aimed mostly at the youth to bring them back into the city and give them some entertainment.

Dance-O-Mat is Christchurch's much-loved outdoor dance floor on a vacant city site. An ex-laundromat washing machine has been converted so that you can plug in your headphone jack, insert $2 and get 30 minutes of lighting and sound to dance to.

And how's this for imagination? Among the offices and concrete of the inner city, an edible orchard is emerging. Otakaro Orchard is a unique, community-run edible park being created on a NZ$3 million former central city office site. It will feature a heritage orchard, herb and vegetable gardens and space for educational workshops, an amphitheatre, local food information centre and café. Aim is to give people access to healthy, fresh and culturally appropriate food.

A convenient way to see Christchurch is Hop-On-Hop-Off bus tour with Soaring Kiwi Tours. Choose the red line to learn about the history of Christchurch and view areas affected by the earthquakes and the city's resurrection. Or choose the blue line to visit city attractions such as Canterbury Museum, the International Antarctic Centre and Willowbank Wildlife Reserve.

The tourist tram still runs in Christchurch and from it you can see some of the damage done to the city in the February 2011 earthquake. contributed

Some things haven't changed. You can still hop on a beautifully restored heritage tram to explore the city centre or have a romantic date on the restaurant tram. The trams trundle along the inner-city streets each day with knowledgeable conductors giving commentary.

Hop off at any point along the way, including New Regent St, to indulge in local delights, including good honest Kiwi café fare, or at the Arts Centre.

And you can still glide along the Avon River on an authentic Edwardian punt for a real throwback in time. These handcrafted, flat-bottomed boats, poled along by a punter, are a great way to explore.

Other places to visit include Canterbury Museum and Christchurch Botanic Gardens.

Out of the tragedy of multiple earthquakes is emerging one of the world's most interesting and innovative cities.

FAST FACTS:

The Soaring Kiwi runs a one-hour hop-on-hop-off central Christchurch tour daily from 10.30am (in summer) with buses running every 30 minutes. Fare is $35 for a 24-hour ticket and $45 for a 48-hour ticket. Children under 15 years, free. More information at hasslefreetours.co.nz.

Watch This Space street art tours operate every Saturday from 11am to 12.30pm. Adults $30. More information at tours@watchthisspace.org.nz.

The Quake City exhibition at 299 Durham St North is open daily from 10am. Adults $20 and children under 15 years, free.