Art poles to help us peace out

Clermont Artslink President Kristy Espig with the peace poles to be placed around Pioneer Park. Kristen Booth

A CLERMONT group is using art to inspire peace and togetherness within the community.

Clermont Artslink is taking part in the worldwide initiative of Peace Poles to spread the message of peace by installing artistically covered poles.

President Kristy Espig said it was a great way to bring the community together.

"We've asked community members to draw artworks that remind them of peace,” she said.

"There's an area around Hoods Lagoon that is not yet utilised and it's kind of like the missing link.

"We thought it would be a good opportunity to put a public art piece in there and connect all the elements together.

"We're hoping it will revitalise the area and make it an area where individuals and groups can gather together, walk through it and just engage with each other and the artwork.”

The art has been created by local and surrounding schools, as well as residents from the local aged care facility.

Clermont Artslink is now opening the project to members of the public through upcoming workshops.

"It's a great way for people who live here to go down and have a look at their own artwork being displayed, but also, as the years go on, to see family's and friends' artwork, and people who visit go and look,” Mrs Espig said.

The initiative is possible due to support from We Are Queensland, Isaac council and local sponsors. To get involved, contact Clermont Artslink through Facebook, where details of the workshops will be released.

The poles will be installed on September 21, the official ceremony starting 2pm.