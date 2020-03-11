Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
scene from Aus documentary Have You Seen the Listers (2018)
scene from Aus documentary Have You Seen the Listers (2018)
Crime

Artist Anthony Lister charged with multiple rapes

by Georgia Clark
11th Mar 2020 9:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A world-renowned Sydney street artist colloquially known as the "adventure painter" has been charged by police for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting several women.

Anthony Lister - a 40-year-old Darlinghurst-based artist who rose to international fame with his graffiti-style art - was on Wednesday hit with a string of charges relating to the alleged assaults.

Lister allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted four women - including three art students - on separate occasions at his Darlinghurst home between 2015 and 2018.

It is also alleged he tattooed three lines on one of the women without her consent.

Lister recently featured in a Netflix documentary 'Have You Seen the Listers?' which chronicles the artist's rise to fame.

His work is also featured in the National Gallery of Australia and Art Bank Australia.

Police on Tuesday raided the famed artist's Darlinghurst home and an industrial space in Marrickville.

During the searches, police seized four replica pistols, knuckle dusters, prohibited drugs, including methylamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, and cannabis oil; computers, mobile phones, digital cameras, SD cards, and other electronic equipment.

Lister was arrested and taken to Surry Hills Police Station.

He was charged with causing grievous bodily harm to person with intent, five counts of sexual intercourse without consent, using an intoxicating substance to commit an indictable offence, four counts of possessing a prohibited firearm, seven counts of possessing prohibited drugs, and possessing a prohibited weapon.

He was refused bail to appear at Central Local Court later today.

More Stories

Show More
anthony lister artist crime editors picks rape

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council quarry to be sold to private company

        premium_icon Council quarry to be sold to private company

        News Council CEO says the operation has become “financially and operationally challenging”.

        Rubyvale man’s backyard home to marijuana plants

        premium_icon Rubyvale man’s backyard home to marijuana plants

        News NAMED: Man suffering PTSD busted for drugs after police execute search warrant

        Major change to Emerald fire station

        premium_icon Major change to Emerald fire station

        News A major change to the Emerald fire station is anticipated to boost fire and rescue...

        How Emerald gym boss has turned her life around

        premium_icon How Emerald gym boss has turned her life around

        News 'I was obese after swapping my addiction to cigarettes to food, plus two babies'