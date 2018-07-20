Artist's proud moment

ACHIEVEMENT: Emerald Art Gallery treasurer Andy Freeman with Michael Gagnepain, who won the Acquisitive prize for his work Serenity .

ACHIEVEMENT: Emerald Art Gallery treasurer Andy Freeman with Michael Gagnepain, who won the Acquisitive prize for his work Serenity . Aden Stokes

EMERALD artist Michael Gagnepain was "quite emotional” after taking home the Acquisitive prize for his work Serenity at the 2018 Annual Art Awards last Saturday night.

Mr Gagnepain was inspired to take up the paint brush several years ago after suffering a stroke.

"Last year I won the People's Choice award and I was blown away,” he said.

"This year I was mainly trying to get my work out there to the public so they can see what I am doing.

"When I found out I had won the Acquisitive prize I was quite emotional. To go through all these hardships over the years and have things turn around feels so good.”

