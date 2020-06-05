Menu
Arts workers share in JobKeeper safety net

by Matt Coughlan
5th Jun 2020 10:19 AM

More than 25,000 performing arts workers received $76 billion in coronavirus crisis wage subsidies in April.

The Morrison government is weighing up a targeted support package for the ailing sector after weeks of resistance during the coronavirus crisis.

Of the 40,000 private sector creative and performing arts workers, 25,370 were on the $1500 fortnightly JobKeeper payment in April, The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Friday.

Almost 15,000 missed out with the majority likely on the boosted dole, which is $400 a fortnight lower than the wage subsidy.

Arts Minister Paul Fletcher said the data made the importance of JobKeeper clear.

"When I heard concerns about whether JobKeeper was working for the arts sector, I was naturally keen to investigate," he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

He said it was crystal clear the scheme was a huge support for arts companies and workers.

Labor arts spokesman Tony Burke has warned the government that backflipping on an arts package for the sector would be a cruel hoax.

