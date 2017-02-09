As aussie as it comes

AS AUSSIE AS IT GETS: See Fat Pizza live on stage at Capella Cultural Centre.

GET ready for a night of non-stop entertainment and classic aussie humor when Fat Pizza vs Housos returns to Capella Cultural Centre on Saturday night.

The show will feature Franky Falzoni, Vaness, Kev the Kiwi and a mystery guest.

The show will be a battle of chainsaws and thongs, cheese and Vegemite and sub-woofers and ugg boots.

Fat Pizza vs Housos Live is the story of two worlds colliding.

The fully sick world of the Fat Pizza restaurant and its sub-woofer-loving staff meets the houso-dwelling residents of Sunnyvale, a suburb where tattoos, ugg boots and thongs are compulsory.

Capella Cultural Centre Manager Simon Andrews said it was fantastic last year and knows this year will be even better.

"It is a show that is very out-there,” he said.

"It is extreme and it is as bogan as it comes.

"Last years show was hysterical and it is an all new show this year, so I know it will be even better.”

The cutting edge comedy is 15 years in the making. The two hour stage spectacular is sure to make you laugh.

You'll even be able to meet the performers at a meet and greet after the show.

You can see the show at the Capella Cultural Centre tomorrow night. Pre sales are $29.50 and at-door-tickest are $37.50.

For bookings and more information call the Capella Cultural Centre on 49849300 or visit www.capellaentertainment.com.au.