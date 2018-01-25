ASD conference success

HUGE TURNOUT: Jane Inslay, Jenny Finlay, Professor Tony Attwood, Fiona Dinsdale and Paula Swain saw an amazing turnout of around 350 people at last Fridays autism conference at the Emerald Town Hall.

HUGE TURNOUT: Jane Inslay, Jenny Finlay, Professor Tony Attwood, Fiona Dinsdale and Paula Swain saw an amazing turnout of around 350 people at last Fridays autism conference at the Emerald Town Hall. Aden Stokes

THROUGH an extraordinary fundraising effort made by the Central Highlands Autism Support Group, more than enough money was raised to get Professor of Clinical Psychology Tony Attwood to Emerald.

Director of Borilla Community Kindergarten and member of the Central Highlands Autism Support Group Jenny Finlay said Emerald has very high rates of autism

"Emerald has a lot of children and adults on the spectrum, those that are identified and those that are in the process of being identified,” she said.

"By having this conference in Emerald it enables many more people to experience and gain understanding of autism spectrum disorders and how to provide these children and adults with strategies on how to cope, which is very important.

"There are people who have travelled long distances to come here and Professor Attwood is a speaker that can impart great knowledge and skills to a wide range of people in a relatively short time.” Mrs Finlay said "we need to build up our skills to work with these children”.

"It is important that all of those who are with children and adults on the spectrum have a deeper understanding, that way we can help them make their lives less stressful and lead happier and more productive lives,” she said.

Mrs Finlay said there were around 350 people present at the conference last Friday and more than 170 people at the

conference last Thursday, including more than

15 schools.

She said the turnout was absolutely amazing.

Office manager at Borilla Community Kindergarten and conference organiser Paula Swain said "from all of the feedback we have been getting, nearly everyone enjoyed the day and found it really valuable”.

"Even Professor Attwood said he found the audience very engaging and was impressed by the turnout. He was very happy with how it all went.”

Parents or carers with a child or young adult on the spectrum, or suspected, are invited to come along to the Central Highlands Autism Support Group at the Borilla Community Kindergarten Multi-Purpose Room. It is a great group where families support families.

For more information, phone 49824734.