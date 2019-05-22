Menu
Ash Barty has withdrawn from the Strasbourg International. Picture: Getty Images
Tennis

French Open setback for Barty

by AAP
22nd May 2019 8:19 AM

ASH Barty's French Open preparations have hit a stumbling block with the world No.8 withdrawing from a lead-up tournament due to a recurring arm injury.

Barty withdrew from her first-round match against compatriot Daria Gavrilova at the Strasbourg International on Tuesday night (AEST).

The right arm injury appears to have been one she has battled with from time to time, as Barty told tournament media she'd had it on and off since she was 16 years-old.

"I felt that it was back. I tested myself, but this morning, I knew that I will not be able to play," she said.

"Next week there is Roland-Garros … Then it's the grass season. I will have two very busy months.

"For now, the only thing to do is to spend two or three days without touching the racket. I hope that I will be 100 per cent … next week."

 

The top seed at the tournament, the Queenslander was replaced in the draw by Latvian lucky loser Diana Marcinkevica.

Barty had been one of the form players of the year with 24 wins from 29 matches, including victory at the Miami Open and a runner's up performance in Sydney to start the season.

But it has also been a heavy workload for the former Wimbledon junior champion who has continued to play doubles, and took out the Rome tournament just last week with Victoria Azarenka.

