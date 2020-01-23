Menu
Instagram influencer and fitness entrepreneur Ashy Bines, with her dog "Scooby" and "Frizzie" the cat has sold her Broadbeach Waters house in a $2.2 million deal. Photo: Lyndon Mechielsen
Property

Fitness star Ashy Bines sells mansion for millions

by Aleisha Dawson
23rd Jan 2020 7:21 AM

MEDIA influencer and fitness queen Ashy Bines is in for a big payday after selling her Gold Coast mansion in a multimillion-dollar deal.

The Broadbeach Waters property changed hands last week for $2.2 million after five months on the market.

 

15 Cedar Place, Broadbeach Waters.

The fitness fanatic's home first hit the market in August and failed to sell under the hammer in September, which led to a $2.495 million price tag being attached to the listing.

The property also had a short stint on the rental market, during which a $10,000 bond and $2500-a-week rent were advertised.

Kollosche agent Jamie Harrison, who took over the marketing in November, said a Sydney buyer bought the residence.

"The buyer secured it as a holiday home with plans to relocate here, he said. 

"They loved the position, outlook, the open plan design and are very excited to be spending more time in Queensland."

 

Instagram influencer and fitness entrepreneur Ashy Bines has sold her Gold Coast home. Photo: Lyndon Mechielsen

CoreLogic records show Ms Bines bought the palatial property at 15 Cedar Place in 2013 for $1.955 million.

She has a global following with 880,000 Instagram followers and 15.8 million YouTube views.

The Bines family put their house on the market after moving into a rental closer to the beach.

Originally published as Ashy Bines sells Gold Coast house

15 Cedar Place, Broadbeach Waters.

