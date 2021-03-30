Menu
Seam 3 at Blair Athol Coal Mine.
ASIC, police raid Central Queensland coal mine

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
30th Mar 2021 4:06 PM
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission and police have raided a Central Queensland coal mine.

An ASIC spokeswoman said a warrant was executed on behalf of ASIC, with Queensland police assisting.

The spokeswoman said she was unable to comment further.

In a statement, resources company TerraCom confirmed ASIC investigators had attended its Blair Athol coal mine in Clermont on Monday and the company had provided information to assist with their inquiries.

TerraCom also responded to an article in the Australian Financial Review, which reported that the mine “at the centre of fake coal testing claims” had been raided.

“Contrary to the headline, neither TerraCom nor the Blair Athol mine are ‘at the centre’ of the fake coal sampling saga reported on in the article,” the statement said.

“As announced by ALS to the market, the ALS internal investigation appears to have covered a period of approximately 13 years (from 2007 to 2020).”

TerraComm said it did not take over Blair Athol until May 31 2017 and did not ship export coal until April 2018 – about 11 years into the ALS internal investigation.

“The company will continue to co-operate with ASIC, as required,” the statement said.

