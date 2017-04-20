Assistance available for producers affected by TC Debbie

Rural roads in Duaringa were flooded in the aftermath of TC Debbie.

PRIMARY producers worst affected by Tropical Cyclone Debbie can now apply for grants of up to $25,000 to help them clean-up and recover.

Category C assistance under the joint Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA) has been activated for part of the Central Highlands.

These grants are available to primary producers east of the Fitzroy Developmental Road and north of the Capricorn Highway.

Producers can also access Category B assistance which includes concessional loans of up to $250,000 and essential working capital loans of up to $100,000 and freight subsidies of up to $5,000.

More details on the NDRRA support payments can be found at www.qraa.qld.gov.au or by calling the Queensland Rural Adjustment Authority on 1800 623 946.

The Central Highlands Regional Council disaster management team will continue to work closely with other stakeholders to monitor the welfare of affected residents and lobby strongly for additional financial support.

Rural landholders are also encouraged to visit the Queensland Farmers' Federation's dedicated disaster support website www.farmerdisastersupport.org.au to access industry specific advice and support.