At home in Tamworth

HITTING THE HIGHS: Kalesti Butler won the Balladeer of the year at the 2018 Tamworth Country Music Festival. Contributed

EMERALD local Kalesti Butler cleaned up at the 2018 Tamworth Country Music Festival, and is motivated to delve deeper into her music career.

The mum of two has been attending the festival since 2011 and this year was in the finals for two awards in the Tamworth Song Writing Association, the semi-finals for six other songs, a finalist for the ICMA Awards (for independent artists), and also a finalist for Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Balladeer of the Year, which she won for her latest album, Airborn.

"I won new songwriter of the year in 2012, so to be in the finals again is really cool,” Ms Butler said.

"Bringing home one award is better than none. I'm pretty stoked, and knowing that people have voted for me.

"Tamworth is always a place that I go and feel at home. It's where it started for me as a professional country music singer.

"There is always a welcoming audience and with about 700 artists performing over the 10 days across the 3500 venues, there's a lot of opportunities to perform.”

Airborn is Ms Butler's second album she has released, which showcases a lot of her song writing, and "shows people who you are as a person as well”.

After seven years at the festival, this was the first time she was able to put on her own show, the highlight of her trip.

"This year I got my first three two-hour gigs at the Cattleman's Steakhouse on the Nashville stage,” Ms Butler said.

"I had a full band and performed my own show which was really, really amazing.

"I put together my own show. I was able to sing all these songs that I really love performing. I am always doing gigs for rodeos, gigs and other events where I'm singing pub songs, 80s and rock. I love singing everything but it was cool to sing what I wanted to sing.”

The performances were aired on Facebook, where people tuned in from all over the world.

"It makes me feel proud to be doing what I'm doing,” Ms Butler said. "I do it because I enjoy it and to have people recognise that.

"They're listening to my songs. I have a fan base, it's kind of cool.”

Ms Butler said she was going to take it easy "after such a full-on year last year”, and would focus on her song-writing.