At the cutting edge of dance

IT'S shaping up to be a great year for local dance school DancEdge Emerald, with an incredible nine teachers signing up to teach classes.

DanceEdge Emerald committee vice-president Kylee Matthews said she was delighted to have so many teachers sign up as it meant the school could offer a range of dance styles to students.

"It is a show of confidence in our dance school,” she said.

"Our committee has worked hard to ensure we have high-quality teaching staff who understand our vision of being inclusive, supportive and having students succeeding with the dance curriculum in an enjoyable environment.

"Having a large number of dedicated dance teachers allows us to give the people of the Central Highlands a chance to express themselves creatively through dance.”

In addition to this year's large teaching cohort, DancEdge Emerald is also holding a Come and Try Day and an open week.

The first big event on their2019 calendar, the Come and Try Day, kicks off tomorrow.

Ms Matthews said the day would let attendees have a taste of each dance genre in their age group.

"Our curriculum-based dance classes begin with children eligible for kindy all the way up to adult ballet, tap, jazz and another new class, aerobics, just like you might remember from the '80s,” she said.

"Come and Try Day is perfect for students to meet our awesome teachers ... as well as sign up for their preferred classes.”

DancEdge Emerald is also introducing a new class for pre-kindy kids called Happy Feet, which will run on Tuesday mornings with Miss Julie.

During the first week of classes for the year, the dance school will also hold its open week.

"During our first week of classes, students have the opportunity to drop into classes to check out the different dance styles at their dance level to help them decide on the classesthey wish to take forthe year,” Ms Matthews said.

DancEdge Emerald first began life as the Emerald Ballet School in the 1960s and throughout the years,has been known as the Emerald Ballet Scholarship Fund Committee and Emerald Dance Centre.

As a not-for-profit organisation, the dance school is run by a committee of volunteers and has a wonderfully committed headteacher, who has been with the school for many years.