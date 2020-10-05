Menu
RACQ CAPRICORN Rescue was tasked yesterday morning to a near drowning in 1770.
Athlete, 70, hospitalised after triathlon

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
5th Oct 2020 6:39 AM
RACQ CAPRICORN Rescue was tasked yesterday morning to a near drowning in 1770.

A man in his 70s was participating in a triathlon event when he suffered a suspected heart attack.

He was pulled from the water unconscious by local Surf Lifesavers and resuscitated on scene.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter landed on scene and the onboard Doctor and Critical Care Paramedic stabilised the man for transport to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

He remained in a serious but stable condition throughout the flight and was accompanied by his partner.

Due to the quick response of the personnel first on scene and their ability to defibrillate and apply CPR, it is expected the patient will make a full recovery.

