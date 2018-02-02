Athletes 'tri' to push limits

Triathlon: ISAAC region locals and visiting athletes gave it their best 'tri' in the pool and on the road for the Moranbah Australia Day Triathlon.

Mayor Anne Baker said the morning triathlon had become a fixture in the Australia Day calendar, kicking off the day's celebrations in Moranbah.

A large field of competitors took part in the senior course, comprising an 800m swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run. The under 16s followed, completing the junior course of a 400m swim, 5km bike ride and 1.5km run.

"It was great to see so many people giving it a go at this year's triathlon,” Cr Baker said. "Council encourages all residents to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle, and provides a range of facilities for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy life to the full.

"Congratulations to all the winners and participants in this year's event.”

Cr Baker said Council acknowledged the support of Moranbah X-Fit, the Highlanders Swimming Club and Janelle Vitale Swim School in the staging of the 2018 event.

2018 Moranbah Triathlon Results

Senior Mens

1. Brett Bycroft 1.05.34

2. Luke Gottke 1.13.33

3. Justin Knight-Grey 1.21:07

Senior Womens

1. Deb Rowland 1.33:20

2. Essie Hamilton 1.38:07

3. Nicola Davis 1.39:33

Adult Teams

1. Brad Rickards, Andrew Schy, James Kimber 1.11:48

2. Sarah Carter, Johnathon Carter, Peter Jankowski 1.16:16

3. Tony Simmons, Anne Brieger, Antoinette Mitai 1.27.50

Junior Girls

1. Annabelle Binekamp 36:35

2. Andie Chicken 38:38

Junior Boys

1. Hunter Kefford 29:12

2. Cameron Durdin 29:30

3. Aiden Durdin 29:32

Junior Teams

1. Ashton Vitale, Matthew Schy, CJ Sony 27:30

2. Abbey Rankin, Jackson Elliot, Ethan Stevens 27:40

3. Cody Kimber, Jennifer Kimber, Cooper Blaszczak 28:01