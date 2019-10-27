Athletes up against the best in Queensland

TRACK AND FIELD: Grace McKay and Toby Crumblin.

TWO athletes from Emerald and District Athletics sprung their way to Barlow Park in Cairns last week for the Queensland state championships for 13 to 19 year-olds.

Grace McKay competed for the first time in the competition, in the long jump event.

Toby Crumblin competed in three events: the 100 metre sprint, 200 metre sprint, and long jump.

The athletes prepared together for the event with coaches Gabby Crumblin and Lisa McKay.

Ms Crumblin said it was a fantastic location and competition.

“It was a great weekend,” she said.

“A few of the events had torrential rain, but most of it was perfect.”

She and the athletes look forward to what they can achieve next.

“They were up against teams from all over Queensland.

“I was very impressed with their performances.

“They trained really well together and did well in their events.

“Now they just want to keep getting better.”

Grace is a student at Emerald State High School and Toby at Marist College.

The pair had to qualify in three previous stages to make it to states.

“Gaining selection to these events is not easy,” Ms Crumblin said.

“This was McKay’s first championship, so it’s always a massive learning curve and she competed well.

“Toby making a final and two semis was a real bonus.

Earlier this year he suffered a hip flexor tear during a competition, which put him out for a while.”

Toby recently secured his place on the Queensland team for Australian Junior Championships to be held in Sydney next year by competed at the ANQ Championships.

Both athletes will have a week’s rest before training for events in Brisbane during the summer.