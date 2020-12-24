ATM ripped from CQ pub in destructive crime spree

Police are reviewing CCTV footage after a ram raid in Clermont.

Destructive thieves ripped an ATM out of a wall during a ram raid of a Clermont business overnight Wednesday.

Police were called to the Grand Hotel in Clermont about 6.50am Thursday after a hotel manager woke to find the destruction.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the building at the corner of Capella and Daintree St was severely damaged, with a whole wall ripped out during the theft of the ATM.

It is understood the ATM was found at the scene of a car fire in Clermont on Thursday morning, which police are also investigating

It is not known at this stage how much money was stolen.

The Grand Hotel Motel in Clermont. Picture: Facebook

The spokeswoman said police were reviewing CCTV footage and detectives from the Moranbah Crime Investigation Branch had arrived on scene.

There are no suspects at this stage and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information for police should phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

