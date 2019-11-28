Menu
Young business professionals taking computer training course
Business

ATO chases debt as training firm busts with just $10 left

by Hayden Johnson
28th Nov 2019 3:36 PM
WITH only $10 to its name, a Gold Coast training organisation has gone bust as the Australian Tax Office chases thousands of dollars in unpaid contributions.

HTP Training Pty Ltd was put in liquidation on November 13, owing $317,436 to five unsecured creditors.

The Australian Tax Office is chasing $181,214 while Neville Mills is owed $32,500 and The Harris Group is owed $19,732.50.

HTP Training has just $10 in cash, according to its list of assets.

HTP Training Pty Ltd went into liquidation on November 13. Picture: iStock

The Gold Coast company, now under the control of liquidator Roland Robson, was registered in 2009.

Its New Zealand-born director listed $709 worth of furniture as an asset, but Mr Robson found it had no realisable value.

The company does not owe money to employees.

Mr Robson has been contacted for comment.

In October dozens of businesses were placed into liquidation or administration.

See The Courier-Mail's full list here.

ato business creditors debt htp training liquidation

