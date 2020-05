BREAK AND ENTER: Police urge anybody with information to get in touch.

AN ATTEMPTED break and enter took place at a community sporting club in Dysart.

Police are investigating the offence committed on Fisher Street.

Police said that between April 29 and May 2, “offenders attended the canteen building and attempted to pry the roller door open, causing damage.”

Nobody managed to enter the building and no property was taken.

Anybody with any information about suspicious activity at the club should get in touch with police.