Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 29-year-old man accused of shooting at a driver from his motorbike has faced court charged with attempted murder after spending months on the run.
A 29-year-old man accused of shooting at a driver from his motorbike has faced court charged with attempted murder after spending months on the run.
Crime

Attempted murder charge over alleged drive-by shooting

by Vanessa Marsh
15th Sep 2020 1:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 29-year-old man accused of shooting at a driver from his motorbike has faced court charged with attempted murder.

Travis Ian Jealous was arrested on Monday night after months on the run and faced the Richlands Magistrates Court today.

Information led detectives to an Oxley motel where Jealous was arrested just before midnight.

It's alleged Jealous was riding a motorcycle and shot into a vehicle driving along Yaamba Rd, north of Rockhampton in May.

Travis Jealous was charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing a shot at a man in Rockhampton in May. Picture Police Media
Travis Jealous was charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing a shot at a man in Rockhampton in May. Picture Police Media

Duty lawyer Daniel Hua asked for the case to be adjourned back to the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

Acting Magistrate Deborah Turner adjourned the matter to Rockhampton for mention on September 29.

Jealous, who did not appear in court this morning, will be required to appear in court via video link on that date.

Originally published as Attempted murder charge over alleged drive-by motorbike shooting

More Stories

attempted murder crime rockhampton travis ian jealous violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Detective reveals juvenile allegedly behind firearm incident

        Premium Content Detective reveals juvenile allegedly behind firearm incident

        News It is believed police recovered one round of spent ammunition from the scene.

        Anglo reviews bonuses as blast inquiry faces delays

        Premium Content Anglo reviews bonuses as blast inquiry faces delays

        News Mining giant responds to delay in second round of public hearings.

        WINNER: CQ store sold unclaimed lotto ticket worth $621K

        Premium Content WINNER: CQ store sold unclaimed lotto ticket worth $621K

        News Lucky purchaser one of eight winners, each claiming more than $600k

        Health chief under police protection after death threats

        Premium Content Health chief under police protection after death threats

        News Police follow Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young “everywhere”