Attori brings Las Vegas to Capella

MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA: Attori the Entertainers are coming to Capella to celebrate the Capella Cultural Centre's 25th anniversary. Contributed

GET ready for a show- stopping performance you will never forget.

In celebration of its milestone 25th anniversary, Capella Cultural Centre will host the high energy musical phenomenon A Night in Vegas, which pays tribute to the legends of Las Vegas.

Held on Saturday, March 3, locals will be transported by Attori the Entertainers from the Cultural Centre to Las Vegas in a night not to be missed.

Attori sings classic and contemporary favourites of some of the greatest entertainers of our time, including Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Andy Williams, Sammy Davis Jr, Elvis Presley, Barry Manilow and many more.

Capella Cultural Centre manager Les Alberts said the dinner and cabaret show was the perfect way to celebrate the Capella Cultural Centre turning 25.

"It's going to be a fun evening, I've seen this event a few times previously and people always walk away having enjoyed themselves, so I think it is the perfect show for this event,” he said.

"The performers purposefully interact with the audience, they come off the stage to interact with people at their tables and even bring people up to the stage to be part of the show.”

He said people who had been to the Cultural Centre over the last 25 years had enjoyed a multitude of breathtaking performances.

"The venue has seen most of the best performances that have happened in Australia over the past 25 years,” he said.

"People that have come here have some of the best memories to share, that's reason enough to come and celebrate the Cultural Centre's 25th anniversary.”

Tickets are on sale for $60 per person, which includes dinner and a show.

Seats to this event are limited and must be pre-booked.

For more information and to make a booking, call 49849300.