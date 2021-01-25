Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Man in alleged stolen Audi evades police (7 News)
Crime

Audi’s carpark carnage: Cop almost hit, cars smashed

by Sophie Chirgwin
25th Jan 2021 11:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Dramatic dashcam vision has captured the moment an erratic driver allegedly evades police in a busy car park north of Brisbane.

The footage, which has been shared widely on dashcam Owners Australia, shows a driver in an Audi waiting behind a turning vehicle in a Morayfield car park, before abruptly slamming into the car when noticing police officers.

Audi driver evading police smashes into unsuspecting cars in a Morayfield carpark. Pic: Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page
Audi driver evading police smashes into unsuspecting cars in a Morayfield carpark. Pic: Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page

The driver then reversed as a police officer attempts to open his car door, before taking off again at speed - narrowly missing the car filming the ordeal.

About four police officers on foot attempt to stop the car before it speeds away, only for the driver to eventually be charged.

Audi driver evading police smashes into unsuspecting cars in a Morayfield carpark. Pic: Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page
Audi driver evading police smashes into unsuspecting cars in a Morayfield carpark. Pic: Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page

Queensland Police Service confirmed the 22-year-old man was charged with a string of offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlicenced, fail to comply with duties involved in a crash, possession of a dangerous drug, receiving tainted property, and two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Audi driver evading police smashes into unsuspecting cars in a Morayfield carpark. Pic: Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page
Audi driver evading police smashes into unsuspecting cars in a Morayfield carpark. Pic: Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page

It will also be alleged the vehicle was stolen from the Maleny area on January 10 - just one day before the arrest.

He will reappear in the Redcliffe Magistrates Court on February 22.

Originally published as Audi's carpark carnage: Cop almost hit, cars smashed

More Stories

audi crime editors picks morayfield police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Shocking rate of our aged care abuse

        Premium Content Revealed: Shocking rate of our aged care abuse

        News After recent revelations of deaths in aged care facilities, the shocking rate of abuse in Queensland homes has been laid bare.

        Queensland’s most dangerous crime hours revealed

        Premium Content Queensland’s most dangerous crime hours revealed

        Crime Not just thieves who get busy on the weekends.

        Crime, domestic violence and child protection figures rise

        Premium Content Crime, domestic violence and child protection figures rise

        Crime Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday figures have been released.

        ‘Very frustrating’: PM gets impatient with Premier

        Premium Content ‘Very frustrating’: PM gets impatient with Premier

        News “These things have to move more quickly that they have done.”