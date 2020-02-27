Councils celebrate Seniors with grants up for grabs

SENIORS Week is becoming a month-long celebration of our state's seniors to mark the 60th anniversary of seniors celebrations in Queensland - and to celebrate there's $100,000 up for grabs for organisations and local councils to host events and activities.

Minister for Seniors Coralee O'Rourke said grants of up to $1000 were available for organisations and local councils to host events and activities during Seniors Month in August.

"2020 marks 60 years of celebrating our Queensland seniors and we think that's an anniversary deserving of a pretty big celebration," Mrs O'Rourke said.

"This year we will celebrate the achievements and contributions of older Queenslanders for the whole month of August with the theme Celebrating Queensland Seniors 2020.

"We are once again funding Council on the Ageing (COTA) Queensland to co-ordinate this celebration of our seniors and they will distribute the $100,000 in grants for Seniors Month events on our behalf.

"Seniors Month is an opportunity for Queenslanders of all ages to connect with their families and their communities.

"I am incredibly proud the Palaszczuk Government continues to provide funding to celebrate our state's seniors.

"I encourage organisations and local councils to apply for these grants and to host an event or activity during Seniors Month."

There are still three weeks left to apply for a Seniors Month grant, with applications closing on Sunday 15 March.

To find out more about Queensland Seniors Month and to apply for a grant, visit www.qldseniorsmonth.org.au, or phone COTA Queensland on 1300 738 348.

To find out about support and services for seniors, visit: www.qld.gov.au/seniors