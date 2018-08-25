Menu
Login
Ausgrid restoring power to thousands.
Ausgrid restoring power to thousands.
News

20,000 homes left without power

by Natalie Wolfe
25th Aug 2018 2:03 PM

AUSGRID is working to restore power to more than 20,000 customers after a mass power outage left thousands in the dark.

More to come

ausgrid black out edits picks homes powerout sydney without power

Top Stories

    Local members comment on change of leadership

    Local members comment on change of leadership

    News Central Queensland Federal members share responses to the change of power.

    Art poles to help us peace out

    Art poles to help us peace out

    News Clermont Artslink is using art to inspire peace and togetherness.

    Support to pour in at local pubs

    Support to pour in at local pubs

    News Pubs across CQ will host Let it Pour events this weekend.

    Costs crippling as business dries up

    Costs crippling as business dries up

    News Blackall pub struggles to stay afloat with dwindling clientele.

    Local Partners